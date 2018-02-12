Speech to Text for Sir's Fabric Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

evening.... new at five ... a business established in 1948 is gone ... after a fire re-ignited overnight. the popular fabric store went up in flames this weekend ... leaving folks in fayetteville feeling the loss. waay 31's brittany collins talked with people who explain why sir's fabrics was such a big deal to fayettville. i can still see and smell the smoke here at sir's fabrics. firefighters spent all day putting out hot spots. while i've been here ...every few minutes ... someone would stop by and talk about the special moments spent inside the store. pkg mr joe started this back in 48. many of us grew up going to joe fabrics. the building is gutted ... but the memories remain. i grew up coming to the store and buying fabric with my mom. running around the store and looking at all the gorgeous fabric they have. many people are shocked sir's fabrics is gone. the business caught fire around 6 saturday night-- just shortly after the store closed. someone was driving past the store and saw smoke coming from the building. kinda emotional. i'm hoping not to cry but it's kind of hard. but if you see something you grew up with disappear. around 11 last night fire crews left the scene--then had to come back out at 1 this morning. the fire rekindled and then destroyed the building. fayetteville utility crews are restoring power. the fire also burned nearby power lines and transformers. so thankful none of the staff was hurt, no one was in the store. nobody in the surrounding area was hurt. it was night so everyone was gone. that's another thing to be thankful for. next to the store ... both the fayetteville united methodist church and first methodist church had to cancel services because their power was out this morning. inside both churches ... you could smell smoke in the building. the owner of sir's fabrics was too devastated to talk with me about what's happened ... and what's next for the business. despite the loss ... people still have their memories of the iconic fayetteville store. when i went to college, everyone knew where i was from because they went here for their fabric and upholsery. he greeted each and every other customer that came in, so it's going to be missed and we're all hoping he opens back up. look live fayetteville fire fighters tell me the state fire marshal will investigate the fire tomorrow. reporting in fayetteville brittany collins waay 31 news.