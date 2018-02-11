Speech to Text for Alabama & Auburn Pull of Big Wins

the most played series in auburn history....i'm talking about the number 8 tigers taking on the georgia bulldogs in athens. auburn looking to go 23-3 without their leading scorer bryce brown who's on the bench due to a shoulder injury. mustapha heron expected to step up and lead the tiger's today... but it's jared harper who starts things off with a bang...he finds anfernee mclemore with the alley-oop to score the first bucket of the game. jared harper with the ball again and this time he pulls up himself and knocks down the three pointer. harper shooting lights out today in athens. georgia down by 8 yante maten splits the double team and gets to the rim for the layup. auburn up 33-31 and it's harper who comes up with the steal off the inbound pass and puts in the uncontested fastbreak layup. at the half the tigers lead 40-31 they would pull off the rivalry road win today making them 23-3 on the season. final score 78-61. and the crimson tide taking on #15 tennessee in tuscaloosa... the tide looking to break the vols 7 game win streak at alabama. alabama gets the steal...donta hall finishes off the fast break. vol's james daniel hits the 3 from waaay down town..making this a 3 point ball game. let's go to the 2nd half...alabama up by 7 now. the tide pull off the steal....collin sexton feeds dazon ingram for the lay in alabama really starting to pull away now from the 15th ranked vols... one more play for good luck... dazon ingram takes it all the way for the lay in alabama wins it at home...making it look easy...final score 78-50. smoked em! donte hall lead the game with 17 on the night. huge upset for the tide! and over in florence una and uah basketball playing eachother for what will likley be the last time as the lions are making the transition to division 1. and it was a roaring end to the rivalry... lions with a clean sweep over the chargers today. the ladies take it 80-46 and the men finish 87-70. and the havoc taking on the pensacola ice flyers.... flyers the top ranked team in the southern pro league. we were tied up at the end of regulation.... stuart stefan get's one in the back of the net. havoc win it in a shoot out--final score 5-4