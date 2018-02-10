Speech to Text for UAH drops series opener to No. 5 Minnesota State

following a series split with number 19 northern michigan last week...the u-a-h hockey team looked to snag a couple more points in the w- c-h-a standings tonight with a win in their series opener against the nation's fifth ranked team...minnesota state... they dropped two at their place earlier this year...but the chargers were hopin' the v-b-c would be a little more kind to 'em... and after a slow start...they started pepperin' the mavs with shots on goal...but connor lac-uvee brought his "a-game" tonight...gets the glove save here to keep us scoreless... but he wasn't the only one who came to play between the pipes...jordan uhelski is first in the conference in save percentage...and he showed why here in the second period...gettin' bombarded by the mavs but that puck ain't gettin' past him...he'd finish the night with 39 saves... but the scorin' came later in the second...u-a-h would rally in the third to force overtime...but there they fall 3-2 the final...