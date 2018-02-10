Speech to Text for Flooding expected to cause problems for drivers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

as stephen just told you - we're expecting some flooding from this weather maker throughout our area... for everyone who gets out of the house tomorrow - it will definitely impact the roads... waay 31's kody fisher joins us live with what you need to know... to make sure you get home safely if you do get out and about tomorrow... as you can see... right now where i am ... rainy conditions can always cause problems on the roads if it's bad enough... madison city public works tells waay 31 to think about the old phrase... turn around don't drown... that's if you come across a lot of water in the road you can't get through... but madison public works says they see people doing other dangerous things every time it rains like this... "speeding is the main thing i see, because you can hydroplane and you got standing water, so people need to slow down. also, we call it the splash effect. they're going against another car they could hit a puddle of water and splash it on another cars windshield and they're blind. you're blind for at least two to three seconds and that can cause serious problems too." gentle tells waay 31 it wouldn't be a bad idea to just stay home tomorrow unless you absolutely need to be out... reporting live in huntsville... kody