Finalized agreement to build ballpark in Madison gets pushed

of feeding the inmates at the county jail... new tonight... plans to vote on a finalized agreement to building a ballpark in madison have been delayed... waay 31's charlisa gordon has been following the negotiations for months.... she spent the evening in madison -- working to find out why the deal hasn't been finalized yet... << sot mike callahan / madison resident: "i just want to see the data and i think transparency in the process is important." madison resident mike callahan says he wants to see the numbers before the city commits to spending $46-million on a baseball stadium. sot mike: "i heard a lot of good things and a lot of enthusiasm for the project, last time, but i didn't hear any data when they voted for their intent to go forward with the license agreement." the city has been in negotiations for months with the owner of the mobile baybears in hopes of luring the team to relocate to the tennessee valley. part of the requirement to get the team to madison is building a ballpark. the city was leaning toward a 6-thousand seat capacity multi-purpose venue and the owner of the team was looking for at least 7,000. seating aside...some madison residents want to see more information before the city strikes a deal. sot mike: "i've seen in the past where they wait too long and they get to the point where they're going to do something and the resident doesn't have any recourse to go back and have them decide differently." in a statement the mayor's office told waay 31 that "once we get the final piece negotiated we will work to communicate everything we possibly can to our citizens." sot mike: "i know the council and the mayor are trying to do the right things, i think, but it's hard when you don't have the data and the information that you'd like to have to see how it's really going." council members told us there are still some agenda items related to the ballpark that will be discussed on monday... just not the finalized agreement. in madison charlisa gordon waay 31 news >>