Speech to Text for East Limestone Flu Concerns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

both i-phones and androids. new tonight... waay 31 got a tip from a limestone county parent this morning who is wondering way her child's school system hasn't shut down because of the flu ... we reached out to the school board and found out that - out of all the schools in the county, creekside elementary, where the parent's child goes to school, has been hit hardest by the flu... just today - the school officials said 10 teachers and 102 out of 530 students were absent! school officials do not know if all of those absences are flu related... superintendent tom sisk did tell waay 31 - eleven percent of students system-wide were absent today - up four percent from any other given day... sisk says he respects any parents decision to keep their kids home from school... but one parent we spoke with today - who asked to remain anonymous - says she wants to see more action from the school. we're not looking at this from a county perspective, we're not looking at the politics of this, we're just trying to protect our child. and trying to get them to understand that and actually do anything about it or care enough has been the most frustrating thing. sisk also told waay that as long as there's enough staff ... limestone county schools will remain open.