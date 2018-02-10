Speech to Text for Flood Watch this Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at 5... as stephen just mentioned - the tennessee valley is under a flood watch this weekend - and some areas are more prone to flooding than others... one of those areas is a neighborhood in toney that waay 31 is keeping an eye on after people came to us last year looking for help... their street flooded during heavy rains... tonight - we went back out to the neighborhood - and learned just how costly it could be to fix the problem... f somebody wants to give me a couple million dollars to go over there and fix it i think we can do that pretty easily." waay 31's sydney martin is live tonight in madison county after she learned that money will be hard to come by... sydney? dan, demetria-- it was this summer when i first told you about multiple flooding issues hitting this neighborhood. now commissioner phil vandiver who represents the area told me they don't have the money to fix the problem-- and without that-- the problem could take years to fix. jessica edwards, neighbor " this has been an issue for a long time. since august of 2017 nothing has been done..but studies.. worthless studies." jessica edwards told me she's frustrated with the lack of progress in fixing the flooding issue in her neighborhood. this video you're looking at is from august. that's the last time this neighborhood flooded-- and with up to 6 inches of rain expected this weekend...edwar ds is left expecting the worse. "it sucks. we don't want to have to put all our stuff up and worry in the middle of the night if our house is going to flood." we told you back in november about an 8 thousand dollar study on how to fix the problem-- was approved at a county commission meeting. the study was only supposed to be finished in 60 days... it's been more than 85 days since that meeting...and commissioner vandiver told us the study is only 75 percent done. "why it's take a little longer i'm not sure. we have met with him and got some ideas from it." however--he wouldn't go into details on what those ideas look like. so i asked the commissioner what he recommends the people living here do until the problem is fixed.... "in that neighborhood if i lived there. i would have flood insurance even if we figured it out." vandiver told me once they do figure it out...the issue then becomes finding the money to paying for thej project. "if i had to hire it all done get everything done today i wouldn't surprise me if it didn't hit a million dollars. i don't think our county budget can handle it. " i asked commissioner vandiver how long it could take for neighbors to see some relief... he told me it's too early to say but the entire project could take years to complete. live in madison county sydney martin waay 31 news. right now