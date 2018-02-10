Speech to Text for Tim McWhorter arrested in Decatur

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

thelawrence county sheriff's office just confirmed in the last couple of hours to waay 31 - chief of staff, captain tim mcwhorter is no longer an employee there... this comes after mcwhorter was arrested in decatur last night on a domestic violenceharas sment charge... thanks for joining us tonight at 5-- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. let's get straight to waay 31's meghan dooley -- where she just finished speaking with the lawrence county sheriff. meghan, what did he tell you about the investigation? sheriff gene mitchelljust told me minutes ago that tim mcwhorter is no longer an employee here -- but he said it has nothing to do with the incident in decatur -- but rather the overall investigation they've been doing over the past several weeks. ot-"as of this morning he no longer works here." lawrence county sheriff gene mitchell said the decision to terminate tim mcwhorter was based on a variety of factors . sot-"it's not based on what happened last night in decatur necessarily, but everything adds to everything else." sheriff gene mitchell told waay 31 the decision was because of the overall investigation at the sheriff's office -- and that mcwhorter's arrest was a separate incident. sot-" mcwhorter was arrested in decatur thursday on a domestic violence- harassment charge-- he was released from the morgan county jail on a 5,000 thousand dollar bond. we reached out to mcwhorter to see if he wanted to discuss his side of the story. he sent us the following statement: in response to my arrest last night, i wish it to be known that i have done no wrong and i have no idea what the basis was for the arrest.i vehemently proclaim my innocence in this matter, as well as any other claims that have been made against me.i do not know what the driving force is behind these allegations.i have no further comment at this time. back in december -- an incident report was filed in decatur where a woman who said she was dating mcwhorter claimed he showed up at her home intoxicated and grabbed her by the arm. no charges were filed in connection with the report at the time-- so we asked decatur police if these charges were connected to that incident -- but they told us no comment. according to the lawrence county sheriff's office -- mcwhorter was suspended from his job with pay on january 26th while an investigation was conducted into possible mishandling of evidence while he served as custodian of evidence . mcwhorter said he requested the investigation from mitchell in order to clear his name from "third party allegations of wrongdoing." sot-"we felt it was best to let him go his way and the sheriff's department go its way." we have filed an open records request with the decatur police department to see whether or not this arrest was related to the incident report filed back in december or a different case altogether. we have not heard back at this time. reporting live in lawrence county,