Speech to Text for Nursing Program Coming to Calhoun

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

on the flu. new at 4... a one million dollar grant for a new partnership right here in huntsville... governor kay ivey announced huntsville hospital and calhoun community college are joining forces. waay 31's scottie kay is live at huntsville hospital this afternoon where she learned how this grant is helping secure future jobs. scottie? dan-- this grant is the final piece necessary to create a nursing program here in huntsville, much like the one in decatur. the whole idea-- is to help guarantee success for future nurses.. "i think it's a great opportunity for the community of huntsville." calhoun community college nursing student natasha harris is excited about the future of this new partnership. the one million dollar grant will allow for the construction of a nursing simulation lab at calhoun community college's huntsville campus... "hands-on, real-life experiences with simulation before they get in to real applications with a real patient." that's what governor ivey says students who enter the huntsville nursing program will get from this new lab... and harris agrees.. saying it will definitely help prepare students for the future... "you're not going into a clinical setting without being able to have some sort of idea of what you're doing." and it's not just going to benefit future nurses... "patients all across the tennessee valley who will be served by the graduates of this program." this grant however-- much more than a new partnership. it's also looking towards to the future. "this grant is not just an investment in a campus, but it's also an investment in our people and their future, and that's an investment in our state." officials tell me they expect to have the project done by august of this year.. and they're hoping to graduate up to 48 additional registered nurses a year because of it... live in huntsville, scottie kay, waay 31 news"