Speech to Text for Colbert Co. Schools Close for Flu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

waay 31 news. new details... colbert county schools -- is the latest in a string of valley school systems -- closing due to the flu. the district will close next thursday, february 15th through monday the 19th. this will give the school several days to disinfect ... while giving ill students--the chance to recover without missing classes. andtoday -- several districts are still closed because of the flu. marshall county schools is closed the longest -- they won't re-openuntil next wednesday... the other school districts listed--will re-open