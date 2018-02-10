Speech to Text for Flooding Preparations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at 4 .... waay 31 is keeping an eye on the flood watch stephen just talked about... in preparation for the possibility of flooding - waay 31's sarah singleterry stopped by the madison public works department today where crews are ready to respond at a moments notice... the trucks are gassed up and barricades are on the trailers ... the madison public works department told me they've done all they can to prepare ... and now ... they wait for whatever this weekend's weather may bring ... crew chief mike gentle tells me they haven't had much trouble with flooding in the past ... but if there's one place most likely to see some flooding ... its palmer road. he says the palmer park area, over where the bridge is, has been prone to flooding in the past. but ... as far as the risk for residential flooding, he says it's all about making sure drainage points don't get blocked. anything can dam up a drain ... from basketballs to tree limbs. if rain starts coming down hard ... and items get pushed and pulled in front of drainage points ... the risk of flooding automatically goes up. that's why gentle is making this one request ... mike gentle "we just ask people that if you know we're going to get heavy rain to just move the debris, the blue bins, the garbage cans, everything. because the water is very strong and it can wash anything into those inlets and when those get stopped up that's when you're going to have your problems." gentle says that if it starts to flood and you need help... call your local dispatcher and the dispatcher will get in touch with public works. in madison