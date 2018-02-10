Speech to Text for UNA, UAH prepare to put rivalry in the books

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

rivalries are great...they're one of the driving forces in sports...but even more so in college... and this weekend...we're puttin' one in the books... out in florence the u-n-a and u-a-h basketball programs will meet for the 68-th and very likely final time... that's because the lions will start their transition to division one next year... so there's that to add onto the fact that it's a rivalry... and also the fact that both these teams are involved in a three way tie for 7-th in the gulf south conference standings...the top eight make the tournament at the end of the year...which is just four games away... even more so...the lions beat the chargers back in january in their first meeting so if they sweep u-a- h...they hold the tie breaker...so it's huge for many reasons to say the least... "there's a lot of layers to this game.it's the last time we'll ever go over there, we've had great, great games in the last 20 years over there, there's a lot on the line and it's a game that both teams desperately need in order to get into the postseason." as for the ladies...the 17-th ranked north alabama lions are 14-and-2 in converence play...so they've locked up their spot in the tournament... but u-a-h is two games out of 8- th place...so they gotta keep winning in order to have a shot...and they know u-n-a is gonna come out swingin'...especi ally after the way their last went... "obviously the game here was very exciting.the way regulation ended and we went into overtime and it's a big rivalry game; they bring out all kinds of fans, we bring out all kinds of fans but again, there will be a lot more excitement surrounding this game and i'm sure they're ready for a revenge game the way it kind of went down over here." ad-lib