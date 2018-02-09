wx_icon Huntsville 65°

wx_icon Florence 65°

wx_icon Fayetteville 61°

wx_icon Decatur 65°

wx_icon Scottsboro 64°

Clear
Flood Watch Wx Alerts

Midday Breaking News

Pedestrian killed after being hit by three cars.

Posted: Fri Feb 09 13:18:22 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Feb 09 13:18:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Dave Keller

Speech to Text for Midday Breaking News

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

some brand new details on the man hit and killed along highway 72 in killen. the victim was identified just under and hour ago the killen police chief said 30 year old randall abbot died when a car hit him just before 6-30 thursday night. his body was then hit by two others cars. the chief said none of the drivers are facing charges...and said abbot walked into the road. one driver even swerved to try

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events