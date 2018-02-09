Speech to Text for Friday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the second lowest in the study. we have meteorologist liz cosgrove here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. liz? our next weather maker is a storm system developing along the texas gulf coast. it will bring more rain to the tennessee valley starting friday night. ahead of that storm system, a warm wind and sunshine will bump up our temperatures tonight and tomorrow. rain will begin increasing from southwest to northeast across north alabama between 6 pm and 9 pm friday. rain will fall through saturday morning around 7-8 am. many of us can break from the rain through noon, but rain will increase again saturday afternoon. another wave of rain will move through the tennessee valley on sunday. the sunday rain can come with more lightning and thunder. a low risk for damaging wind exists with any stronger storms on sunday, too. the biggest impact this weekend will be the periodic heavy rain. it will make the roads slippery and reduce visibility at times. that will make travel uneasy or even dangerous. be ready to drive slowly this weekend on those wet roads. be sure to keep your rain gear on hand so you have it when it need it. breaks from the rain are not likely to last more than a few hours. through monday, rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are likely. that's over a three day period, so the flash flood risk will be limited to poor drainage areas. thank you liz, we know you'll continue to keep an eye on the forecast for us from the waay 31 weather center. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your