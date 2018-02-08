Speech to Text for daycares and the flu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

brittany collins waay 31 news. new at five --- a daycare committed to cleanliness ... without using mainstream cleaning products. waay 31 visited a huntsville daycare -- which opted for a cleaning system -- which ditches those popular cleaning brands... and they say-- it's been their secret to surviving such a scary flu season. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live outside that daycare now ...sarah ... how many flu cases has the daycare seen this season? sarah ... how many cases of flu has the daycare seen this season susie lanier "what we do different here at kiddy kollege is, we use a green cleaning line." a line she says kills 99.9 percent of germs like the other brands ... but without the harmful chemicals. susie lanier "if by chance the children did get into them, there would be no deaths or terrible sicknesses." and instead of the smell of harsh chemicals ... lanier says she prefers what she calls a more effective, better smelling option susie lanier "we diffuse eseential oils in here, in the entrance of the daycare, to just kill airborne bacteria and things that are coming into our center." and parents say they're taking notice. koreem horton "it's a very clean place and i can't commend them enough on that." horton has a one and seven year old ... so he knows first hand how bad the flu has been and he's thankful for a place that puts his little one's health first. koreem horton "seeing how this new flu is going around, it's really catching on big, it really has me at ease knowing that here i don't have to worry about that." the cry for clean hands continues even at the youngest level ... between huntsville city schools and this daycare, every teacher has told me they prefer hand washing to disinfecting hand gel. live in huntsville