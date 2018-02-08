Speech to Text for Water Main Break

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

december. new details tonight at six-- on a water main break in huntsville. take a look at these pictures-- water flooded the grass and streets around farley elementary school. it caused the school and nearby businesses to close. it happened at south memorial parkway and green cove road. one lane was re-opened this afternoon -- but the southbound lane will remain closed until friday waay 31's sydney martin is following up on this story tonight -- and learned when crews plan on fixing the break. sydney, "huntsville utitlities told me they're still working to determine what caused the water main break...but most customers should no longer be affected ." huntsville utilities were making final repairs to the water main tuesday afternoon. and told me people who live in the area should have water again. businesses near the break along with farley elementary school were left without water while repairs were being made. corissa wilson, daycare worker "we haven't been able to flush or run lots of water." corissa wilson told me the daycare she works at was forced to close because they were left without water for hours. farley elementary school also dismissed at 10am because the school didn't have running water, according to huntsville city school officials. one woman who lives in the area told me she noticed a difference on thursday morning. rhonda thomas, lives nearby "the water pressure went down and there was some brown water in the toilets when you flushed. other people i spoke to that didn't want to go on camera told me they were noticing brown water as well. sydney,"i contacted huntsville utilities....they told me the water is safe...however, customers seeing brown water..should leave there tap running until it starts to become clear. in hsv sm waay