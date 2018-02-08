Speech to Text for Marshall County School Flu

new at six... students at several schools in sand mountain -- will stay home tomorrow-- it's all thanks to the flu... thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton... and i'm dan shaffer.... this flu epidemic is so widespread that marshall county schools, albertville city schools, guntersville city schools, and boaz city schools announced they will be closing for several days! albertville, guntersville and boaz students will be off tomorrow and friday... marshall county students will be off until tuesday of next week... waay 31's scottie kay was in marshall county today--where she learned just how big an impact the flu had on some of those schools... "officials with the marshall county board of education tell me when they saw the same students and teachers getting sick again, with either another strand of the flu, or a secondary illness like pneumonia, that's when they knew something had to be done." pkg: sot "everybody keeps going and they're not keeping their kids home when they're sick, they're just passing everything back and forth." that's what marshall county parent bridgette hester says is happening at marshall county schools... and she's not the only one who's noticed... sot "it's going to go from the bottom to the top and it's going to affect everybody. so, i mean, one way or another, you've got to stop it." christopher holmes is the father of two marshall county students.. and says something definitely needs to be done to keep his children safe and healthy... which is why the marshall county board of education decided to close schools from thursday, february 8th to tuesday, february 13th... according to officials, over 600 students and 51 staff members in the district were absent on tuesday because of the flu... and while that's an extremely high number, some parents are still concerned their children might be missing out on learning during these days off... sot "the teachers are probably going to feel rushed, which is unfair to them as well, but when stuff like this happens and it's a medical type of situation, to try and nix it and get it up under control, then i guess they're just going to have to do the best that they can do" and board officials agree health and safety should always come first... they tell waay 31 this time off from school will allow them to disinfect their schools even more.. and will also allow parents to watch their kids for any flu-like symptoms... sk on cam: "officials also want to remind parents that students must be fever-free for 24 hours before returning to school... because governor ivey declared a state of emergency due to the flu epidemic, officials say these days off will not have to be made up... in marshall county, scottie kay, waay 31 news"