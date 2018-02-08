Speech to Text for Westminster Christian's Michael Parker signs with Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

live in the studio... yeah guys...nick saban wasn't gonna let this guy slip away... westminster christian's first ever 4-star athlete... michael parker signed on the dotted line to play football at alabama today... this past season the senior tight end hauled in 43 catches for 812 yards and 9 touchdowns and was rated one of the top 10 recruits in the state... sittin' at number-18 overall in the tight end department... the three sport athlete received 15 offers from division one schools... but let's just say his family roll's deep with the tide... both of michael's older brothers jacob and tom have played for nick saban at alabama and he's hoping to get a few rings of his own when he arrives in tuscaloosa... "obviously it had been my dream my entire life to play football at alabama but at the end of the day it was just the best fit for me as a person and as a player....jacob and john have a few so hoping i can get a few too." based off the way things have gone down there the last couple of years...i'd say it's a safe bet he'll have a shot at at least one ring... we'll have more on signing day later on in sports...but for now