Speech to Text for Nine football players sign NLI's at Bob Jones and Austin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

and we'll tell you we've touched on the heavy hitters of signing day so far...however we're still not done...we've got a couple more for ya from around the tennessee valley tonight... the first of which takes us out to madison at bob jones high school... that's where five football players signed national letters of intent...and one of 'em...gavin lewis even went the unconventional route in s-e-c country...narrowing his choices to pac-12 ucla and a-c-c member north carolina...event ually choosing the heels for reasons that are bigger than the game itself... "sec acc didn't really matter to me it was what was gonna be best for me outside of football, what was gonna prepare me for life. education wise if something happened in football would i have a good education.""my mom she prayed for this every day she wanted me to be up here and become the best player i could be. she dreamed my dream more than i dreamed it and i just love her.""i'm the first person in m family to do this so it feels really good. it's just a blessing and i can't thank anybody but god for it." then out in decatur at austin high school...the headliner of their gridiron gang...asa martin, already committed to auburn a long time ago...and today a handful of other black bears took their turn in the spotlight... signing on the dotted line as well...with one of 'em headin' out to boca to hop on the lane train with f-a-u... "it's been rough, it's been rough. i wouldn't trade it for anything in the world. lane knows what he's doing. i'm going to take his world for it and follow his plan and just hope for the best.""i got an offer from them in the beginning. the very beginning. they just kept talking to me and showing me love. when i went down there, i fell in love with the atmosphere. the players are cool, the coach and staff.