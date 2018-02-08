Speech to Text for Lee's Langham commits to Florida over Bama, Auburn

joins us now live in the studio... well guys...all that attention was firmly fixed on lee high school...the home of four star defensive end malik langham who had been a hot target of alabama...aubur n and florida...makin' that final call today... "the next school ya'll will see me at is the university of florida." cheers a stunner for most of us there in attendance...dan mullen and the florida gators manage to steal langham away from alabama and auburn... and langham told us today that coach mullen was a big part of his decision...he actually offered malik a scholarship when he was at mississippi state and carried it over upon taking the job at florida...really pulling out all the stops with an in home visit from a large contingent of the gators coaching staff... "them coming with everybody, they made me seem like a big priorityand they really wanted me.you know, i just wanted to go somewhere where i can help and play right away so florida game me the opportunity so i'm going to go there and try my best to make an impact." now malik initially wanted to be a basketball star...and had dreams of the n-b-a...but i think it's safe to say he made the right decision in puttin' his efforts into the game of football...that kid definitely has a bright future