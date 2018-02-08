Speech to Text for Flu in Huntsville City Schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the latest updates. new at four... huntsville city schools is hoping to keep our kids safe with a new tool in its disinfecting arsenal... the district called it safe, easy to use, and effective... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live in huntsville after spending the day learning what other changes the school system is using to stop the spread of the flu ... sarah? dan, there are 37 schools in the huntsville city school system ... and every single one of them is undergoing the same cleaning regiment this flu season ... using a piece of equipment they've never had before ... "it's called a victory hand sprayer" and according to huntsville city schools, it's making all the difference. the school board purchased the sprayers just before christmas ... bringing in the big guns for a bad flu season ... edward smith "it spreads, and it kills a lot of the germs we do have." all while keeping your child safe. edward smith "we can do it during the day we can do it during the night. the product that we use has a zero health rating, so therefore it's not an irritant, it doesn't have any issues with inhalation." stopping the spread however it can ... the district is using it at every school every day ... and sometimes that means sending students home. andrea penn "even if they don't have a fever but they're exhibiting other flu symptoms, then we're notifying parents and letting them know." teachers trained to see the signs of a sick kid ... even before they make it to the school nurse. marybeth calhoun "sometimes with the little ones they don't know how to express that they don't feel well, so we can kind of tell if the head is down or just the look in their eyes." and with the flu bug creeping into classrooms across the tennessee valley ... calhoun says her kids are beginning to catch on to what's going on ... marybeth calhoun "it seems like they're quicker to know, you know, cough in your elbow, wash your hands, that kind of thing. and this huntsville city schools parent says that these measures combined with at-home prep have kept him at ease for the most part this flu season ... kareem horton "i'm not perse fully worried about it. i'm worried a little. but we do have what we need at home to take care of her if she does get the flu." i was actually in mrs. calhoun's class when a little boy coughed or touched his face when she immediately asked him to get up and go wash his hands ... that seems to be the theme here in huntsville city schools ... the system is doing everything it can, but at the end of the day, clean hands make all the difference. live in hsv ss waay