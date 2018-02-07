Speech to Text for Schools Close due to Flu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

bt waay31. new at 4.... marshall county schools and albertville city schools just announced they will close -- due to the flu... school officials say all marshall county students will stay home tomorrow through tuesday -- as an attempt to keep the flu from spreading. albertville students will have tomorrow and friday off for the same reason... waay 31's scottie kay is live in marshall county today--where she talked to parents about the flu and the board's decision to close schools because of it... scottie, what'd they have to say? dan, demetria.. all of the parents i talked to today told me they think it's a great idea that marshall county schools is asking for students to stay home during this outrageous flu epidemic... saying, when it's this bad, there aren't really any other choices... "they need to fumigate the schools, which is a good thing. i understand why, but i don't think they'd be in the position of having to close down the schools if people would keep their sick children at home where they need to be." marshall county parent bridgette hester says she's been frustrated with how quickly the flu is spreading.. and thinks the recent decision to close schools is a step in the right direction... and she's not the only one who feels that way... "two of my grandkids have had the flu and they were out of school for a week, so this being out of school is great." grandmother nan cain says her whole family has had the flu.. and she'll support whatever it takes to keep it from spreading... which is exactly what the marshall county board of education had in mind when they decided to cancel school from thursday, february 8th to tuesday, february 13th... according to officials, attendance policies will be flexible during these days.. and notes from parents will be accepted... and while missing school can sometimes cause a back-up in the classroom, parents tell me they're not too worried about itsaying health and safety should always comes first... "i think they'll be able to jump back in after they have a couple days off while they fumigate or clean what needs to be done." officials tell me they would've closed schools today, but they understand finding childcare can be difficult, so they made today optional so parents could have time to make arrangements if they needed to... live in marshall