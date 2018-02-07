Speech to Text for Officer Involved Shooting Suspects

breaking news! we're just learning new information of on three suspects shot by florence police! they tell us - ashley allen - was shot in the abdomen and released from the hospital... ferlinfaires was shot in the hand and still recovering at uab... eric trousdale was shot in the upper body and just had surgery at eliza coffee memorial hospital. this shooting happened a little before 6 this morning at faires' home on county road 609... florence police tell us their swat team was assisting the lauderdale county drug task force on a search warrant... when they entered the home - a suspect pulled a gun on officers! one officer returned fire striking the three suspects... thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetriamcclen ton... waay31's breken terry joins us live from the florence police department...breken, what can you tell us about these suspects? according to court documents, all three suspects have previous charges relating to domestic violence, breaking and entering, and drugs. ferlin faires, the homeowner,was actually arrested in november for domestic violence after police say he shot a family member in the elbow. florence police tell us the officer who shot the suspects is on paid administrative leave. they have called in the madison county sheriff's office to investigate the shooting. we know the search warrant on faires home was drug related. police said a suspect pointed a gun at officers as they went into the home-- but it's unclear if all of the suspects had guns or just one of them. i am not going to send florence police officers out into this community to encounter dangerous situations and face dangerous people and say if you face someone who is pointing a gun at you, you need to turn and run turn and hide. we are not going to do that. the law allows us to defend ourselves no officers were hurt. police tell us trousdale will likely remain in the hospital over the next few days. once madison county officials are done with their investigation they will turn their findings over to the lauderdale county district attorney's office. as for the officer who shot the suspects-- he will go through counseling-- and anything else he needs before he is cleared to go back to work. live in flo bt waay31.