Speech to Text for How Did a Child porn Video Go Viral?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

extradition is expected for the man arrested here in alabama in that viral porn video. germaine moore is accused in michigan of assaulting three you, female relatives...in cases daying back seven years. here is video taken where moore was arrested tuesday morning near montgomery. he's charged with sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. montgomery police also arrested this man - jerrell washington - for sharing the video on social media. he's charged with one count each of possession and disseminating child pornography. sharing obscene pictures or video of anyone younger than 17 is a class c felony under alabama law. many people are now wondering how a video of child pornography went viral on facebook. the video was shared over and over again on social media in the last couple of weeks. it was sent and shared through facebook messenger, but how and why? we asked our tech guy jamey tucker to look into how something like this got past facebook's security the video went viral primarily because many people shared it with their facebook friends, but did not report it. and facebook makes it easy to do. first let's look at how to report a facebook message on a computer. once you open the message, you'll look for the 'gear' icon at the top of the window. you can ignore or block messages from that person, or report it. it's a little different using the messenger app on a mobile device. the message is going to open and you'll see it displayed. to report it, tap and hold down the person who sent it to you. you'll only be able to mark it as spam though. which might have been part of the problem with this video not being deleted by facebook quickly. to report or flag a video on youtube look for the three dots at the top of the screen. and if you see something that needs to be reported to twitter, look for the down arrow. all these companies use software to block certain offensive content, like child pornogaphy from ever being posted. the companies also employ humans to look at things being posted and things being reported. but with billions of facebook posts every day and millions more messages, things do get past the systems in place. it may not be taken down immediately after its reported, but if a photo or video is reported by many many many people, it will get the attention of facebook. you can bet the company is looking into how this one stayed up for so long and shared by so many. that's what the tech, i'm jamey tucker