Speech to Text for Huntsville Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a man showed up - shot in his leg - at a huntsville gas station...and police don't know who pulled the trigger. waay 31's will robinson-smith covered the story all throughout the morning...and discovered how the victim isn't helping police... will robinson-smith huntsville police tell me the man in his early 20s who was brought here to huntsville hospital with serious injuries is not cooperating with their investigation. it all started around 12:45 wednesday morning when officers got a call regarding a shooting victim at the shell gas station on blue spring road and sparkman drive. when they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the leg and learned he drove himself to the gas station. he was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. however, investigators say he has not been forthcoming with information and they are still working to learn where exactly the shooting took place and what led up to it. will robinson-smith if you know anything that could help with the investigation, you're asked to contact huntsville police. reporting outside of huntsville hospital, will robinson-smith, waay