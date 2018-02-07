Speech to Text for Three People Shot in Florence

three people shot by police in the shoals...it happened as officers tried to execute a search warrant. it's a story we've followed all morning as breaking news. florence police tell us around 6 a-m they were assisting the lauderdale county drug task force on a search warrant at a home on county road 609. they tell us they were in danger and shot three people. waay31's breken terry is live at the scene... breken what can you tell us about the people who were shot? we know two men and one woman were shot and taken to eliza coffee memorial hospital-- that shooting happened here on county road 609 which is right off florence boulevard- as you can see police are still on scene and will be here for awhile. florence police tell us they have called in the huntsville madison task force to investigate the shooting. we do not have an update or the names of the suspects who were shot at this time. i asked police if the suspects pulled weapons on them while they were conducting the search warrant-- all they could tell us is that they were met with a immenant threat and had to fire their weapons. florence boulevard missionary church is right next to this scene the pastor tells me he started getting calls early this morning about what was going on. we're praying for all of them that's involved not only the people that were shot but the police officers that did it, their families, the people that were shot families because all of them need our prayers no officer were hurt during this situation. florence police tell us they will be holding a press conference sometime after lunch to give an update on the suspects, their names, and conditions. we will be there and live stream the press conference. live in florence