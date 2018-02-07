Speech to Text for Wednesday Morning Weather Update

new this morning... a man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the early morning hours. however, there are still several questions remaining on this case. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live outside of huntsville hospital this morning to walk us through what we do and don't know. good morning, will. good morning. a man in his early 20's is healing after huntsville police tell us he was shot in the leg. beyond that is where the questions lie. officers responded to the call of a shooting victim at the shell gas station at the corner of blue spring road and sparkman drive around 12:45 this morning. when they got there they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and learned he drove himeself to the gas station. an ambulance brought him here to the hospital in serious condition. however, investigators said the victim is not being cooperative in their investigation. at this point it's unclear where exactly the man was shot,by whom and why. if you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call investigators. reporting live at huntsville hospital, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.