Speech to Text for Parents voice concern at Huntsville City Schools town hall f

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

since rates are low... new at 10...fallout continues from state school report cards. school leaders and parents gathered tonight at jemison high school for the huntsville city schools "district 1" state of the schools town hall. here's a look at the schools in district 1 -- that all got an "f" on the state report cards... waay 31's charlisa gordon attended the meeting and she's live in huntsville.cha rlisa do we know what may have contributed to the failing grades in district 1? tonight superintendent, dr. matt akin revealed a slide that showed chronic absenteeism is a major problem at jemison...along with high teacher turnover district wide but especially in that district as contributing factors. how can we get involved and deal with this crisis right now. i don't need a long-term to three-year plan. how can we solve it today." reginald mckenzie has 6 grandkids currently attending school in the district.he says these meetings are good, but talk is cheap and now is the time to take action. sot reginald mckenzie / grandparent "well i think what really surprised me the most was we talked about things we have in place, long term things, i wanted to hear some specific things about how do we get them off the alert now." reginald is just one of the 150 people who showed up to the town hall.the state of the school meeting comes on the heels of 8 out of the 9 schools in district 1 received failing grades on the state report card.including jemison hs, rolling hills and mcnair junior high school.the one exception in the district is the blue ribbon of excellence magnet school "academy of science and foreign language."the school is one of the pockets of excellence superintendent dr. matt akin referenced.but he along with board member michelle watkins knows it's going to take time to pull up the rest of district one. sot michelle watkins / board of education member i wanted to address it with the public, because i don't want them to think that i was running or hiding from what the reality one. and you could never fix a problem that you never address. sot dr. matt akin / superintendent, hcs i think all parents want results now. i'm a parent i have five kids and i want results now too. and i talked about it talked about it today at a principal meeting about having a sense of urgency but you have to have long range plans.so the report cards didn't give us the road map form for it truly told us something that we already knew. with chronic absenteeism, disciplinary issues and not enough certified teachers...schoo l leaders called upon parents and the community to do their part at home as they continue to work on a long term resolution to improve district 1. sot reginald: we know what to do as parents. we know what to do as administrators and teachers, but it's going to take this whole community because right now we have a crisis in the schools and we have to solve it right now. district leaders says competing with other local school districts for quality certified teachers is difficult when you can't afford to give them raises and higher salaries. but the superintendent says they are planning to recruit new first year teachers for next year and some schools are currently using retired school teachers to work part time to help with reading and math.