Decatur Doctor breaks silence as new details emerge

new details tonight in the case involving a decatur doctor - who is charged with two counts of misdemeanor harassment by two separate women... waay 31 learned in court documents that both women are patients of doctor michael dick... tonight - one of the women is talking to waay 31 about her experience... and for the first time since his arrest - dr. dick is telling his side of the story... waay 31's kody fisher is in decatur -and we should warn you - some of the language and details might be uncomfortable to hear... "right here are court documents that paint a detailed picture of what the two women are accusing dr. michael dick of doing to them. waay 31 also spoke to dr. dick tonight who says he did not do what he's accused of in these documents." cheree jordan says it was her third visit to dr. dicks office when the alleged harassment occurred... she went there because she had fallen... hurting her right knee and hip... she says when dr. dick laid her down on the exam table without the nurse in the room... cheree jordan/former patient "he pulled down my pants and my panties down below my waist and he preceded to touch me around my bottom and my hips and was asking me if this hurt." she says the nurse then came in the room to help dr. dick with injections into her hip... when he helped her sit up... cheree jordan/former patient "put his hands on my face and got really close to me and kept telling me everything going to be ok and then he kissed me." in these court documents... the other woman accusing dr. dick of harassment says he grabbed her breasts to lay her down on the exam table... and then put his hand in her pants... feeling directly above her vagina... and then later kissing her on the lips... the attorneys handling that woman's case tell waay 31... gfx "we've had more than half a dozen people contact our office since the story first broke. we're in the process of gathering information and exploring all potential legal options that may be available.... jordan says more women coming forward isn't surprising... cheree jordan/former patient "because it was so nonchalant the way it was as if it was an every day thing." in a statement to waay 31... dr. dick says "i never kissed a patient on the lips. i never put my hands on a patients genitals. never put my hands on a patients breasts." "never been in the room with a female patient without a nurse present." and since this story broke... "i've had over 100 patients willing to appear in court and testify to my character." jordan says she stands by her accusations... cheree jordan/former patient "i'd take a polygraph in a heartbeat and that's the same thing that i told the detective." kody fisher "dr. dick also told waay 31 he's asking the people of decatur to be patient and allow him his day in court. reporting in decatur. kody fisher. waay 31 news." dr. dick pleaded not guilty at his arraignment for the two misdemeanor charges against him... it's important to note - he was arrested on personal warrants... because the charges are misdemeanors - the two women had to tell their story in front of a judge who decided to move forward with the warrants... if it's found the two women lied in their testimony... they will