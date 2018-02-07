Speech to Text for Man shot after firing at officers during drug raid in Boaz

waay 31 news at 6. new details tonight..... right now a man is in a hospital.....but he faces attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at a pair of police officers in boaz..... investigators tell us two boaz police officers had no choice but shoot arnold ray battles. they say two bullets hit the 64- year- old ... after he fired first. those officers were part of the etowah county drug task force. task force agents were trying to serve a search warrant when they say battles started shooting. the boaz officers returned fire while other task force agents took cover. thankfully, neither police officer was hurt. waay 31's scottie kay is live in boaz tonight where the shooting happened. scottie ... what did you find out from neighbors? dan, demetria.. people who live here on pleasant hill cut off road say things aren't always as pleasant as they'd hope. but they're thankful no one died here today. "actually, with all the police cars that were here and all the activity when we left about an hour and a half ago, i figured it was something pretty serious." don merrell lives right down the road from where a drug raid turned into an officer- involved shooting. tonight we know an air ambulance flew arnold ray battles from etowah county to a hospital in birmingham. police say the 64- year- old started shooting at the two boaz officers ... when they approached the home on pleasant hill cut-off road. merrell tells waay 31 he's not exactly shocked by what happened. and he's not the only neighbor who feels that way. sot "it didn't surprise me at all. i know how the guy is." one neighbor ... who wanted us to hide his identity ... says he's tired of all the trouble next door. and he doesn't like the talk about drug activity there. police tell waay 31 battles has been arrested numerous times in the past on drug-related charges. but when the neighbor heard about the shooting that happened so close to his home. sot "it's a reality check for sure, especially when you have kids." both neighbors i talked with agree...things could have been a lot worse if police responded differently. sot "they did their job. i'm glad none of them were hurt, because i went to school with a bunch of them, so they did a good job." now that battles will be facing charges ... they say the neighborhood is breathing a sigh of relief. sot "it don't bother me if it's five miles from home or a mile from home. it's a shame that it has to happen at all. but i'm just glad that they got it under control and maybe it won't be a problem there anymore." battles is in stable condition tonight at a birmingham hospital. since this is an officer-involved shooting ... the oxford police department will handle the investigation. live in boaz, scottie kay,