Speech to Text for What's Next for the Stock Market?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

here in the tennessee valley can expect....maryle e. ' dan, demetria, i'm outside of merryl lynch in huntsville where people go to get financial guidance with hopes of investing their money wisely. now with the recent drop in the stock market, many are wondering if they've made the right decsion. i spoke with a financial advisor who told me that in a normal year the markets will see a change of 10% or greater but this is something we haven't seen since january and february of 2016 which is why so many are concerned. he said he asked clients if they remembered january of 2016 and they said no. the reason being the overall year ended up being positive for them. since february of 2016 the markets have only been going up and that can only happen for so long. before friday, the s&p 500 had gone the longest stretch ever without a 3% pullback. basically if you go on a run, you have to take a breather at some point, you can only run for so long. the stock market is the same way. it needs to take a breather and this is typically no cause for panic. leaving many to do what may seem so simple; wait and hope for the best. now i'm going to hope that this is a buying opportunity and there's nothing really long term bad about what's happening." "right now we're all waiting on the affect so i guess i've just got to grab my popcorn like everybody else." ' now the financial advisor i spoke to also said that the biggest concern would be if there is a recession and as of right now there is no sign of a recession in near future with the economy being up 40% since president trump took office. reporting live in huntsville, marylee adams waay 31 news. new