Speech to Text for State Lawsuit against Purdue Pharma

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a barge at sea... alabama's attorney general claims a major pharmaceutical company knowingly helped hook people on prescription pills... the a-g says "purdue pharma"use deceptive marketing practices to fatten its billion dollar bottom line... waay31's breken terry spent the day digging through the lawsuit- breken what is the state claiming? the state of alabama says purdue pharma- pushed opioid prescription pills onto alabama doctors without telling them the drugs could become addictive for patients. alabama attorney general steve marshall claims the opioid crisis has ripped apart alabama families. i spoke with recovering addicts today who tell me they think this lawsuit is a step in the right direction. starkey- it starts out going to the doctor to even get a root canal or anything like that and it starts out with one prescription. new beginnings drug rehab counselor ashley starkey tells us ...70% of its clients started off with prescription pills. starkey-it keeps going until it's something stronger then there is doctor shoppign and unforuntaly it leads to heroin addiction because it's actually cheaper than it gets to the point of buying prescriptions. alabama a-g steve marshall says from 2006 to 2014 opioid related drug overdoses shot up by 82% in the state. he says 30,000 alabamians are addicted to heroin or prescription pills. anon- i'll never forget how terrible it was going through those withdrawals. this woman is a recovering heroin addict-- she did not want us to disclose her identity but says her addiction started with prescription pills. anon- it's like that was my whole life style was to find money and get high on it and it was miserible. stories like hers are the basis for the lawsuit against purdue pharma ... which is the largest producer of opioid drugs like oxcotin. prosecutors say purdue broke alabama's deceptive trade practices act by recklessly and willfully failing to inform doctors and the general public of their drugs addictiveness -- and in return made billions off of dollars selling their pills. the lawsuit also states purdue helped fuel alabama's heroin issues by increasing opioid use which significantly harmed alabama. the state wants to take this to a jury trial and they want purdue pharma to pay out in damages. i reached out to purdue pharma they told me they deny these claims and look forward to their opportuinity in court to set the record straight. in florence bt waay31.