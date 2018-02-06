Speech to Text for How the Stock Market Drop Can Affect You

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

local investors and potential investors on how dips in the markets might affect you at home. marylee... dan, demetria, i'm outside of merryl lynch here in huntsville where people come to invest money and get financial guidance. percentage wise ... this week's drop was 4.6 percent ... nowhere near an all time low ... but it is causing concern. a drop in the stock market is frightening and maybe painful. " for many people here in the tennessee valley ... the sudden plunge came as a shock and possibly a wake up call. with the markets doing increasingly well in recent months and no drop over 10% since january and february of 2016. there is concern among investors and possibly a window of opportunity for first time investors. here in huntsville there was a mix of reactions. "well, i have to be a little bit worried. it does effect my 401k" "i have found my investments have been around for a long time and i understand you have to kind of ride those waves out. so it doesn't concern me at all because i know at some point they'll go back up." "it's hard to say right now, but as of right now because of the crash, i'm definitely not interested at the moment." for people with 401ks and other stock-driven retirement plans ... new or soon-to-retirees could see smaller checks ... at least for a while. when it comes to more middle aged investors the drop could be beneficial to their retirement plans since it's cheaper to buy in right now. and for younger investors ... with rates so low ... this could be a prime time to open mutual fund accounts. i spoke with a financial advisor who said he thinks the market is just taking a break ... andthere are no signs of a recession is in sight. so whether you choose to get out of the stock market ... or buy- in while stock prices are low ... it may come down to time and a bit of a gamble. " i don't like sharp drops, but they happen so it's a matter or whether or not to accept risk." "we're all waiting on the affect so i guess i've just got to grab my popcorn like everybody else." now, the financial advisor i spoke to also told me that no one really knows what is next but that pull backs in the stock market are common. right now the dow is at . reporting live in huntsville, marylee adams waay 31 news.