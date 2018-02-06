Speech to Text for Officer Involved Shooting in Boaz

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at four... a man is in stable condition in the hospital tonight after shooting at boaz police officers... according to the etowah county sheriff's office, 64-year- old arnold ray battles was shot twice by two boaz police officers.. after he fired shots at them first... investigators say the officers were attempting to serve a search warrant at a home on pleasant hill cut off road when battles fired those shots from inside a home.. but, luckily, no officers were hurt... waay 31's scottie kay is live in boaz tonight where the shooting happened.. with more about the incident and the man behind it.. what'd you learn, scottie? dan, demetria.. officials and neighbors here on pleasant hill cut-off road tell me arnold battles was well-known in the drug community... that's why boaz police, along with etowah county drug task force agents, were trying to serve a search warrant and an arrest warrant this morning at battle's home... officials tell us they had reason to believe that battles was trafficking meth... however, when they got here, they didn't expect to be under attack... officers tell waay 31 they're thankful for the training they go through.. and say, because of it, they felt fully prepared to protect themselves today when the situation worsened... "they saved officers' lives today. i mean a number of officers' lived were saved by these officers returning fire to give our guys enough cover to get behind vehicles and get covered up. so we're very fortunate today that we're not out here with several officers being shot." officials tell me a team with jacksonville state university's center for appliedforensics is collecting evidence and the oxford police department will be investigating... according to the etowah county sheriff, battles could be facing attempted murder charges... live in