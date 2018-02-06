Speech to Text for Two Displaced After House Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

now face. two people escaped from a fire at a house in decatur early this morning. waay 31's will robinson smith was there and learned this isn't the first fire at this very house. fire officials with decatur say this is the second time in as many years that they've had to fight a fire in this home. we're told both started in this south bedroom here. decatur fire and rescue was alerted to tuesday morning's fire around 3:15. because fire station one sits less than a mile away, they were able to respond quickly. when they arrived, flames were shooting out of the bedroom window. fire also began to spread into the attic. crews were able to contain the flames primarily to those two areas, but smoke damaged the rest of the home. the two men who lived in the home were able to get out unharmed. will robinson-smith fire investigators will return here this morning now that it's light out and get a better look to determine what caused the fire this time around. reporting live in decatur, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. decatur police arrested two people on drug charges after reporting live in decatur, will robinson-smith, waay