Speech to Text for Man Wrecks Car on Winchester Road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

that happened this meanwhile -- a huntsville man is in the hospital this morning after losing control of his car. it happened on winchester road after 1 a-m. the driver lost control of his car and ran over a mailbox, a fire hydrant and even took out a utility pole. fortunately his injuries were not life threatening... he's recovering