Speech to Text for Police Car, SUV Wreck Overnight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

michigan. two crashes just feet away from each other....one of the cars was a huntsville police cruiser. waay-31 crews were there on pulaski pike just minutes after it happened early this morning. waay-31's sydney martin was there...and discovered the connection between the two wrecks...and what police think caused them both. them both. sydney, "huntsville police told me slick roads might be to