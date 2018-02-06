wx_icon Huntsville 52°

Four People in Custody After Chase

Undercover drug agents ended up in a chase after trying to pull over a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Posted By: Patrick Ary

at huntsville hospital. huntsville police took four people into custody after a chase this morning which topped speeds of 125 miles-per-hour. undercover narcotics agents with the madison county sheriff's office tried to pull over a car on jonquil circle - just east of jordan lane. instead, the driver took off. the chase ultimataely made it up to medianville...the n back down the parkway to winchester road. that is where police used spike strips to stop the car...and took the four people inside into custody. we've contacted police but haven't yet heard back on the extent of charges the four people

 

