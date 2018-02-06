Speech to Text for $1.4M in road paving projects approved for Decatur

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the flu shot if you haven't already. new details tonight... the decatur city council voted unanimously to approve over 1.4-million dollars in road paving projects... take a look at this map... these are the 18 different roads that slated to be repaved... the city tells waay 31 the projects will all be completed by the end of the fiscal year - september 30th... waay 31's kody fisher was at the council meeting... kody - will these projects be the end of the city's repaving efforts? it will not be the end... right now i'm live along one of the roads that will be repaved... one driver i talked to says roads as bad as this... completly changes how she drives... andrea robertson/lives in decatur "we avoid roads we know are in need of repair, if we can." andrea robertson says avoiding these bad roads means picking different routes to get places in decatur... andrea robertson/lives in decatur "very frustrating. we have places to go and we have to be on time and adjusting just makes it more hectic." the decatur city engineer tells waay 31 the 18 roads that will be paved are the worst of the worst... but he admits there are plenty more needing attention... right now... they're in the process of creating a grading system to make a list... which will be used in the years to come... carl prewitt/decatur city engineer "looking forward in the future we can look at those number of streets versus the budget, so we can plan more than one year a time, hopefully. maybe we can plan a couple of years ahead and know about how many we'll do and what kind of funding we'll need." robertson likes that idea... andrea robertson/lives in decatur "that's really reassuring to know that they want to help take care of it. despite all the headache in between, we'll end up with nice roads in the long run." the city of decatur tells waay 31 they still need to wait for the weather to turn warm to start the paving projects... but they anticipate by middle... to late march... all of the paving will be in full swing... reporting live in decatur... kody fisher... waay