Speech to Text for MADISON CO. RESIDENTS PROVIDE UNFILTERED OPINIONS TO LAWMAKE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at ten ... madison county residents took to the podium -- to tell state lawmakers... what they want to see addressed in montgomery. the annual public forum for madison county lawmakers took place tonight in huntsville. waay31'scharlisa gordon joins us live from city hall with more on what north alabamians what to see changed. charlisa, ? the meeting just wrapped less that an hour ago...the topics ranged from medical marijuana, mental illness, the crime rate to female genital mutilation. more than 30 people seized the opportunity to speak to 12 state lawmakers at the public forum. sot "my son was murdered last year and i believe a lot of the problems we're having with these kids nowadays are that they they don't have a lot of alternative activities." emotions ran high as some people spoke passionately for their different causes. including this mom who thanked law makers for passingthe medical marijuana bill known as lenny's law, which helps her son. sot "before starting medical cannabis a good day was 50 to 100 seizures and a bad day was 1000." each of the senators and representatives from madison county attended...but didn't respond to the majority of the statements as people shared their unfiltered and uninterrupted opinions. sot "we're still dealing with custody laws that have been in place for 15 years and they have not changed to reflect the families in the situations that are going on today." some showed support for the current uber & lyft bill. sot "uber and lift have reached out to the deaf and hard of hearing community as potential employment opportunities." other topics that earned a crowd reaction good and bad...were public school funding, lifting the grocery tax, adding a gasoline tax and supporting an expungement bill for c class offenses. sot am i opinion a misdemeanor is frowned upon just as much as a felony is. i'm thankful that i haven't lost my building right but if this expungement bill is past it would allow people like me to start over and have an opportunity to succeed. again most of the public comments did not receive any response from the lawmakers tonight.they were mainly here to listen to what their citizens/constituents had to say. reporting live in huntsville charlisa gordon