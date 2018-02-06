wx_icon Huntsville 44°

Huge second half leads West Alabama past UAH

The West Alabama Tigers used a 58 point second half to cruise to a 82-70 win over UAH on Monday night.

Posted: Mon Feb 05 21:01:28 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Feb 05 21:01:28 PST 2018
Posted By: Jesse Merrick

place... and the chargers were lookin' to rebound from an "l" they took in livingston about two months ago... and as we get rollin'...you know how they do it at the stable...shooters everywhere...and what do shooters do?...shoot!...tan ner finley got it goin'... and kip owens...kept it rollin'...to help the chargers jump out to a 15-8 lead... seems like shooters grow on trees here in the 'ville...because trey petty's got the range too...the former westminster wildcat cuts the lead to two... as u-a-h takes a nine point lead into the break...but west alabama hung 58 on 'em in the second half...to

 

