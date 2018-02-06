Speech to Text for Flu Strain A vs. Flu Strain B

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

strains of the virus -- and how it could affect you at home. mary lee? dan, demetria, i went to 3 different doctor's offices today and no physician was willing to go on camera. the reason being they were swamped with sick patients all day long. i'm outside of american family care where just to go inside you have to wear this mask...and it's not suprising as we are knee deep in the worst flu season doctors have seen in years. the question we're asked over and over again... <"did you get your flu shot?" "absolutely" "i sure did, got it around the 1st of october." but there's a less asked question you may want to be aware of this flu season. "do you know the difference between strain a and strain b? "i do not." "no." influenza a viruses are the most harmful strain as they can cause severe disease. they're normally passed through animals like wild birds as we saw in the the 2009 bird flu epidemic. influenza b however almost exclusively infects humans. strain b is also much harderto vaccinate against because it mutates about two to three times slower than strain a. the u.s. flu vaccines are reviewed annually and updated to match the circulating flu viruses. flu vaccines usually protect against three or four viruses, this years shot includes components from h1n1 , h3n2 , and b/victoria lineage . but flu vaccines aren't perfect. while you are protected, there are still strains that could harm you this season. leaving the question, do you think physicians should tell you which strains your being vaccinated for? "it would probably be helpful, but i think a lot of people would just be confused. to them, the flu is the flu and obviously that's not the case but i think a lot of people have that belief." "i know the cdc tries to predict what strain will be that year but sometimes they just don't get it right but i still think that you're protected and it's a good thing to take the flu shot." > now i did get to speak off camera to a nurse practitioner who told me this was the worst flu season they had ever seen and that the new england medical journal recently came out with a staggering number. only 10% of this year's flu vaccine is affective against strain b. the strain that is causing 80% of this year's flu infections. physicians still suggest getting the flu shot if you haven't already. reporting in huntsville, marylee adams waay