Student passes away from flu complications

shaffer. and i'm demetriamcclen ton. a former teacher of his told waay 31 his condition kept him in and out of the hospital, even before his recent flu diagnosis. waay31's sarah singleterry is live in huntsville now after spending the day talking with people close to the masterson family ... sarah? dan, demetria ... people inside huntsville junior high school are not commenting at this time about aaron masterson. neither are most of his friends or family. i did speak with one neighbor though ... and he was shocked when i told him the news. charles lee "i've known the masterson family very well." charles lee says he's lived two doors down from the masterson family for about 10 years now. charles lee "they're a very, a very wonderful family." lee didn't know aaron had passed until i knocked on his door monday morning. he told me he knew aaron from afar. charles lee "well i never did see him much, the only time i saw him was when he was out playing." specifically ... playing basketball charles lee "he loved to play ... shoot baskets on the street. there's a basketball hoop over there on the side of the street." aaron's god aunt ... known by him as aunt anya ... also remembers aaron being an active kid ... she told waay 31 he participated in every huntsville great strides for cystic fibrosis walk he could. anya douglas "it started because of a family friend's little boy who was basically just my little buddy." anya didn't want to talk to me about aaron, but she did tell me why she doesn't feel ready to speak just yet. we'll have that story for you at five. live in huntsville sarah singleterry waay