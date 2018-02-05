Speech to Text for LawCall: 18-Wheeler Wrecks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

went for it several times. great game. a lot of scoring. >> sharon doviet: you do all kinds of personal injury cases, 18-wheeler accidents, that fits right in, and many times a driver of a car might pull in front of the 18-wheeler, not always the 18-wheeler at fault. but there are different ways the trucking company can be at fault. it's not just the driver of the truck sometimes. >> tommy siniard: that's threw, sharon. there are different rules that apply to heavy trucks. the federal motor safety carrier act, federal regulations that govern the driving and the way that heavy trucks must operate, and there's the department of transportation, which is the state agency that deals with that, so some of the differences are truck drivers must pass a physical exam to be able to drive a heavy truck, that's pretty rigorous. two, may must be drug tested, their criminal records must be checked, their driving records must be checked. they must check their loads and it has to be within a certain poundage. they have to do operational checks, their vehicles, to have repairs, they must keep a logbook. they're limited how many hours they can drive, et cetera, et cetera. and there's additional police report that is done for a heavy truck. we're not here to condemn truck drivers, in fact, we represented a lot of people that drive trucks, but heavy trucks are responsible for a large percentage of the fatalities and serious injuries just because of the physics involved. >> sharon doviet: they're so big. >> tommy siniard: and we find there are a number of these things where it's not the driver but the company is pushing the driver and they've driven well over their time limit, they fall asleep at the wheel. we had a guy in south tennessee a guy fell asleep and knocked a woman 300 feet to see jesus, and the poundage that the companies are always pushing, pushing the time, not doing repairs because they cost money. so there's a secondary investigation, and that is was the truck at fault. >> sharon doviet: the truck itself? >> tommy siniard: was it properly maintained? were the tires right? were the brakes working? was the driver properly examined by a physical -- what was his drug test after? you have to know these things. oh, we want to do truck wreck cases. it's a whole 'nother science to it, and we're proud to say we've handled a number of them and had great outcomes, and we're not here to say all truck drivers are evil, but we are here to say that some of them get pushed past the limits and it becomes a time bomb out there. >> sharon doviet: it's a major investigation to do a case like that.