Speech to Text for Disturbing Viral Video

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the latest... a disturbing post gone viral on social media ... could put the people re-posting it ... on the wrong side of the law. that warning applies even to people who are trying to point out how disgusting they find the original post. waay 31's meghan dooley is live tonight at huntsville's police department with what you need to know. meghan? i've reached out to huntsville policeand they tell me while people may have good intentions about trying to expose the man -- theyare alsore-victimizing the child in the video. if you haven't seen it. don't. it's a disturbing video of a young girl giving oral sex to a man. it's been going viral on facebook ... and other social media. law enforcement is urging people to stop sharing this video. they say ... even reposting it to catch the man ... amounts to a crime in itself. and under alabama code 13a-12-191, 192, 200.3, or 200.5 receiving and viewing it is a class c felony. re-disseminating it is a class b felony. and if convicted ... the sender faces the possibility of becoming a registered sex- offender. hpd also added that the well networked law enforcement community pulls multiple resources together to i-d an offender . resending the video could actually hurt the effort of identifying the offender, they say resending the video over and over does not help law enforcement act any faster -- and they can act just as fast without help from the public. hpd tells us the alabama bureau of investigation is handling the case. new tonight