Speech to Text for Home of Grace Hopes to Help Women

on new tonight at 10.... a decatur woman has recently opened short term housing for women and children in need -- the home has only been open for less than a month.... but is already changing the lives of five women. tonight- waay 31's meghan dooley spent some time at home of grace in decatur -- as the women shared their hopes, dream, and future goals. meghan-" the women i spoke with her tonight say they feel both blessed and thankful to have this safe haven." sot-"it is a blessing to be here." it all began as a vision for kenya congress. sot-"i have a program i can offer them and all they have to do is be ready for change." now, this home of grace in decatur -- is the first step for five fearless women and two children. a road -- that prior to being at the home -- wasn't easy. sot-"we was sleeping in the park, in the car, friends put us up at motels, we were in tents, we were here and yonder." sot-"i've struggled on and off with drugs since i was 15." home of grace has only been openfor three weeks -- but has already helped these ladies on their journey to finding homes, jobs and learning to balance money among many life skills. congress says the program is three to six months -- and along the way will help women who stay at the home -- a home she renovated before moving any of the current tenants moved in. now...one by one...these women say, they are picking up the pieces. sot-"we just act like a big old happy family here." sot-"i have a 13 year old and a two year old, but right now my mom has custody of them but i came here to get back on my feet and be the mom god intended me to be." congress began her involvement in the homeless community by becoming involved at her local church -- and she felt creating a home for women in need was her calling all along....now she says her dreams are helping others, too. sot-"just to be here now, i'm overjoyed." reporting in decatur, meghan dooley, waay 31 news.