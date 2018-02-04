Speech to Text for Alabama Rallies in the 2nd Half to Upset #23 Florida

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

last season. alabama basketball coming off a huge win where they upset #12 oklahoma at home... now back in play and on the road taking on #23 florida. florida leading the entire first half but in the 2nd half alabama has a chance to change the tide... dazon ingram with the steal and fastbreak layup...bama goes up 35-33. florida goes on a little spree and regains the lead but then it's bama who goes on a run... collin sexton this time with the steal...he works it inside and makes the layup look easy...the tide take a 7 point lead. and to put the icing on the cake...avery johnson jr with the bounce pass to donta hall for the slam!! and alabama put's the gators in the swamp. final score from gainsville 68-50. the tide are now 4-1 against top 25 teams this season...i think we're gonna see alabama in the rankings