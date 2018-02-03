Speech to Text for Domestic Violence allegations made against suspended Lawrenc

new developments are coming to light tonight.about the lawrence county sheriff's office chief of staff who was recently put on suspension. tonight.waay 31 obtained a copy of a police report involving tim mcwhorter pertaining to a domestic violence incident in december. thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton... and i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's charlisa gordon joins us live in studio with more on the ongoing investigation dan & demetria i was able to obtain a copy of this report within the last 2 hours and there are some explosive allegations of domestic violence and harassment against mcwhorter. according to the report officers arrived at the home of a woman who was dating tim mcwhorter's on december 28th for a welfare check.her friend told officers she was concerned about her well being. when they arrived...the girlfriend told police that three weeks prior...mcwhorte r assaulted her. she told police mcwhorter was having money problems and asked her to borrow an undisclosed amount.mcwhor ter later wrote her a check, but told her not to cash it until a later date.the woman went ahead and cashed it and according to the report mcwhorter became enraged. she accuses mcwhorter of showing up to her home intoxicated and refusing to leave until she opened the door.she told police mcwhorter grabbed her by the arm.and threw her against a kitchen counter.but resulting in bruises. she also told police he sent her harassing text messages and called her rich expletive before leaving. the woman told police she did not initially report the incident back on december 8th because she feared "nothing would be done".she claims mcwhorter told her he knows the law and no one can do anything or make him leave. we did not find an