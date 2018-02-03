Speech to Text for There is a resurgence of meth in north east Alabama

a spike in meth in northeast alabama... 74 people arrested for connections to the drug trade -- on wednesday, alone! and etowah county drug enforcement officer says-- the next day... they arrested two men in fort payne for trafficking meth. waay 31's kody fisher sat down with the unit today -- to find out why meth is once again running rampant in our area... kody fisher "law enforcement tells me the meth problem here in north east alabama is no longer the small meth labs that were prominent here a few years ago. now the problem is large amounts of meth coming in from outside the country." one person in marshal county... who doesn't want to be identified... says meth has directly impacted several members of their family... "they lose their homes, they lose their children. this is good people that were great in high school. they made good grades. they played sports." phil sims with the etowah county drug enforcement unit tells waay 31 one of the biggest problems... is the cost of meth... phil sims/deputy commander etowah county drug enforcement unit "used to, about a year and a half, two years ago, an ounce of meth would cost around twelve hundred dollars or so. we're seeing it now go for five hundred dollars an ounce." but they've seen a drastic decrease in the amount of labs in the area... meaning there is a large supply coming in from somewhere else... phil sims/deputy commander etowah county drug enforcement unit "the majority of it is 95% or better pure, which is very strong. what we're seeing is that it comes south of us. its coming in through the border. its coming in through mexico." in january alone... sims's unit had over 150 cases... which is roughly 70 cases more than their average a few years ago... sims says they can take as much drugs off the street... but that won't fix the problem... phil sims/deputy commander etowah county drug enforcement unit "as long as there's demand someones always going to find a way to supply that demand." this person says there needs to be more help for people who are addicted to the drug... to stop the demand... "it's hard to get help. it's hard to get in rehab. you know, you have to have money. they need a lot of help to get out. a lot of support." kody fisher "the person i talked to and law enforcement agree that the solution starts with the community coming together to fight this problem. reporting in guntersville. kody fisher. waay