Speech to Text for Fraud: Cloning card

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

first at six-- waay 31 learned a georgia couple accused in a crime spree in florence-- could also be connected to multiple crimes in other states! thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. today-- florence police charged these two-- jasmine duckett and riquerdo hawkins-- with possession of a forgery device. that's on top of the already 93 counts ofidentity theft, theft of property and attempting to elude-- along with drug charges they already face. waay31's breken terry is live at the florence police department-- where she learned how the duo was able to get a hold of people's personal information. breken? dan, demetria-- police here tell me the couple were cloning people's card numbers and making fake cards-- which is how they were stealing people's hard earned money. now how they were getting the cards in the first place-- police are still figuring that out-- but say there are at leat 13 victims locally-- but more across state lines. gargis- more than 30 different card numbers that have been compromised. sgt. wes gargis tells waay 31since january 23rd-- the couple stole about $15,000 from victims in florence. and now-- police believe florence wasn't the only place impacted. gargis- agencies from south alabama, florida, mississippi, from several other states have contacted us at this time. police said duckett and hawkins were arrested wednesday after trying to pass off the cloned cards at sam's club- they got into a short chase with officers and were eventually stopped on county road 47. gargis- a search warrant was secured for the vehicle and we found multiple electronics,inc luding labtops, scanners, and a few other items that are used in the cloning of credit and debit cards. police are working to find out how duckett and hawkins got the card numbers. but officials say once they had a victims information they would put it on a new card and use the cloned cards to buy legitimate gift cards. shannon- for somebody to take that amount of time and effort to do something like that tells me there is a lot of desperate people out there. patrick shannon tells us he's never heard of identity theft suspects cloning cards-- but said it seems like every day there's a new way for someone to steal your identity. shannon- it is a little bit scary because all someone would have to do is wait by your mailboxand wait until you get a new debit card in the mail. i mean they would already have your card number and name, things like that you know. shannon tells us he and his wife try to use cash only to avoid getting their debit or credit card information stolen. duckett and hawkins are still behind bars at the lauderdale county detention center. live in flo bt